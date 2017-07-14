June auto sales up by 14% amid ‘dealer push’

VEHICLE sales rose 14.1 percent in June to 37,631 units from 32,993 units in the same month last year, driven by aggressive dealer marketing campaigns and with perennial leader Toyoto Motor Philippines Corp. retaining its No. 1 spot.

In a combined sales report, the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (Campi) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) said on Thursday that the robust growth in sales last month brought total first-half sales to 196,164 units.

Campi President Rommel Gutierrez said the solid performance compared with May was due to well-maintained inventory levels, “helping the prompt delivery of vehicles amongst the major players. All these factors led to our improved sales in June 2017.”

“In addition to a good stock level, manufacturers maximized ‘dealer push’ that brought higher sales specifically to their key models,” Gutierrez said.

Both the passenger car (PC) and commercial vehicle (CV) segments posted higher sales in June from a year ago.

The PC segment sold 13,677 units, up 14.4 percent from June last year, bringing year-to-date sales to 67,180 units, an increase of 34.25 percent from the same period in 2016.

The CV segment sold 23,954 units in June, an increase of 13.8 percent over the same period last year. Year-to-date CV sales reached 128,984 units, or 65.75 percent higher than that of the same period in 2016.

Within the CV category, sales of AUVs and SUVs were also higher at 7,414 and 15,278 units, respectively, in June. However, sales of Category 5 (Heavy Duty Trucks and Buses) vehicles declined by 18.7 percent to 157 units sold from 193 units in June last year.

In the first half of 2017, Toyota kept its lead in auto sales with a 42.73-percent market share. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. came in second with a 19.11-percent share, followed by Isuzu Philippines Corp. (11.03 percent), Ford Motor Co. Philippines (8.52 percent), and Nissan Philippines Inc. (5.21 percent).