June Mar and Kai: Possible teammates in 2023?

June Mar Fajardo will be 34 years old in 2023. Kai Sotto will be 21 in 2023. They’re training together in the Gilas pool preparing for the FIBA Basketball World Cup here in Manila in 2023. Fajardo very recently annexed a record sixth Best Player of the Conference award in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), and steered his San Miguel Beermen team to six PBA titles last Friday after a 4-1 triumph over Magnolia in the Best-of-Seven Philippine Cup finals. The 6’11” current greatest player in the country, bar none, towed his team to a come-from-behind double overtime thriller in Game 5 with a 42-point and 20-rebound performance. Not to be outdone is Sotto, the towering 15-year old phenom, who at 7’1” is projected as the heir to the throne of Fajardo in a few years. He made heads turn in the international stage almost simultaneously as Fajardo was leading the Beermen to a championship, with a 28-point, 21-rebound effort to lift Batang Gilas to a 72-70 quarterfinal victory over Japan in the 2018 FIBA Asia U-16 Championship. This win not only catapulted the Philippines to the semis of this tournament but also to the 2018 U-17 World Cup in Argentina this June. The next day, Sotto had another stellar showing, this time against powerhouse China in the semis, with 26 markers, 21 boards and six blocks. Batang Gilas fell short against the home team, 54-60, but certainly showed grit and the ability to go toe-to-toe with the No. 12 ranked Chinese. The Philippines is No. 31 in the FIBA world ranking for boys. This ranking is expected to go up after this Asian Championship.

In the China game, Kai was matched up against fellow big man Jiao Boqiao, but it was a mismatch. The 6’10” Chinese center only came up with a solitary rebound, with zero points, and fouled out of the game. This is surely the first time ever that a Filipino squad has a taller player than anyone from the Chinese side, in a FIBA game. Equally celebrated Sun Hoaquin, who led his team against Batang Gilas with 22 points and 11 rebounds, is China’s next rising star and along with Kai is projected as the future stars of Asian basketball.

It’s amazing how Kai has made a quantum leap from an unknown kid to this 15-year old sensation in a span of two years. And coaches have been raving not just about his height and skills but also about his Basketball IQ. His game brilliance was evident especially against Japan, when he more often than not made the right decisions in the face of constant double-teaming and pressure defense. Kai often spotted the open teammate and made the timely pass, enough to preserve the win against the pesky Japanese side in the quarters.

The sky is the limit for Kai. At 15, he could still grow a couple more inches. He could possibly be 7’4” by 2023. With more experience and proper training, Kai will unquestionably get a lot better, a lot. We are just seeing the tip of the iceberg for this kid. And wait until he bulks up as he ages. Wait until he gets more accurate with his perimeter shots. Wait until he gets better with his footwork and post moves. He’s going to be unstoppable in the local high school, and eventually college basketball scene.

As for June Mar, he will likely continue to dominate in the PBA for more seasons to come. Already with four MVP plums in a tie with Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio for most MVPs ever in the PBA, the 28-year old Cebuano superstar is in an excellent position to set a new record in that category. Right now, there’s just nobody that can measure swords with him. It’s remarkable how this late bloomer in the game, who got introduced to hoops in his late teens, could potentially be the best player in the country we have ever seen.

In a few years though, Kai could be in that same position as June Mar’s, if not better. But in 2023, it would nice for both Fajardo and Sotto to don the National colors in the World Cup.