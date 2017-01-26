Junior Altas face AU in NCAA volley KO duel

Defending champion Perpetual Help faces Arellano University (AU) in a knockout duel today for the right to play Emilio Aguinaldo in the second stepladder semis in the juniors division of the 92nd NCAA volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Junior Altas finished third with a 5-2 win-loss record while the Juniors Chiefs ended up fourth with a 4-3 mark that forged an interesting show­-down in the first stepladder semis game at 10 a.m.

The winner will move on to play Emilio Aguinaldo on Monday with the latter ensured of a twice-to-beat advantage after it finished the elims at No. 2 with a 6-1 slate.

Lyceum of the Philippines swept its way to the finals where it wll enjoy a thrice-to-beat edge.

Perpetual Help coach Sandy Rieta said they will go all out for a victory.

“We will give it our best to get the win,” said Reita, whose charges beat EAC in the finals last year to emerge juniors champions.

In women’s play, reigning titlist St. Benilde and San Beda will play each other at 2 p.m. for the No. 3 seeding.

The duel serves as a warm up to their no-tomorrow stepladder semis match on Monday.

San Sebastian swept its way to the finals and claim a thrice-to-beat edge for the second straight season while Arellano U wound up at No. 2 and is ensured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the second stepladder semis.

In the men’s division, reigning title-holder Perpetual Help and St. Benilde, which ended up with identical 8-1 marks after the elims, face off at 12 noon for the No. 1 seed.

The winner tackles No. 4 Arellano U while the loser tangles with No. 3 San Beda in the Final Four on Monday.

Both the Altas and the Blazers have clinched the twice-to-beat incentive for finishing in the top two.

Games today

(Filoiol Flying V Center)

10 a.m.- Perpetual Help vs Arellano U

(juniors stepladder)

12 nn.- St. Benilde vs Perpetual Help (men’s playoff)

2 p.m.- St. Benilde vs San Beda (women’s playoff)