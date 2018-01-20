A junior golfer and his Dad

It is such a delight seeing a child playing golf and being trained by his Dad. Great moments are being created during the process. Within those moments are treasures that can be kept a lifetime and even beyond, especially to those who are concerned.

As a junior golfer myself many years ago, I clearly remember my dearest Dad coaching me in countless ways. He was very keen on etiquette, values, mind-setting, strategies, and emphasized on having fun while playing the game. I cannot quite recall him teaching me about the mechanics of the golf swing. But I suppose he actually did during my earlier days of practice.

Playing the game of golf with my Dad was always all about fun and ideal inter-personal relationships. I got used to playing with his golfing friends, business partners and even clients. In many ways, I was trained to behave accordingly in front of them. Tough job as a kid, I am telling you!But I reckon all was very good.

I quite remember very well joining hundreds of junior tournaments. I have definitely enjoyed most of them. But, some days were just really bad and deeply frustrating. All I could do was to accept defeat and failure.

On the other hand, I was never pushed hard and pressured by my Dad during practices and tournaments. He never told me his reasons behind it but I suppose he plainly wanted me to enjoy the game. Yes, just to enjoy the game.How I wish there were more junior tournaments those days.

To this date, I have always kept in mind to always enjoy the game. It can also be the reason why I am not fond of competing, having engaged in intense training and practice, and even indulged myself in a constant serious attitude. I have realized that this has become more of an advantage, rather than a disadvantage. It made me the person that I am now.

I am not a great person, but I really feel great about myself. I was led by my Dad to learn for myself to design my own path and become what I aspire to be. That I can possibly achieve any thing I aim for.

It has given me the freedom to choose what I want for myself. It has given me the realization that no other people will ever run my life except my very own self. It has taught me to surmount most of the toughest circumstances that anybody would have to face in life.

I am not saying that I am an island. Of course not and definitely not. I have learned to fully love my own self, allowing myself to fully love others, too.

All these things, I strongly believe that I have learned by playing the game I most love. It has been taking each shot, one at a time, whether bad or good. Golf had taught me patience, allowed me to accept lots of errors, to set goals, create some good and bad planning, and made me learn a whole amount of perseverance and understanding.

So, let it be your own delight to see your daughter or son, to learn and be trained by yourself and your desired coach. It is best to engage personally as it makes the bonding stronger. Moreover, the sustaining values and virtues become more deep-rooted.Eventually, leading your children to be the best they can be.