Junior Tigresses stay perfect

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas overcame a close first set to subdue Adamson University, 25-23, 25-16, 25-11, for a confidence-building win heading into this weekend’s duel with reigning girls titlist National University in the UAAP Season 80 high school volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center.

The Baby Falcons gave the Junior Tigresses everything to handle in the opening frame before folding up in the end.

UST zoomed to a 15-2 second set advantage and never looked back before coasting along in the third to stay perfect in five matches.

The Junior Tigresses and the Bullpups, who are not far behind at 4-0, renew their rivalry on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the same San Juan venue.

Adamson University, which defeated UP Integrated School, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18, last Sunday, went down to 2-3 in fourth spot.

In the other match, Far Eastern University-Diliman entered the win column with a 25-18, 25-4, 25-15 conquest of UPIS.

The Baby Tamaraws tied idle University of the East in fifth at 1-4, leaving the Junior Maroons winless in four contests.