Junk the quo warranto; impeach the CJ instead

IN George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984, criminals caught by the Thought Police are routinely “vaporized.” Their names are removed from all public registers, every record of everything they had ever done is wiped out, and their one-time existence denied and forgotten. They are abolished, annihilated—vaporized. In the propaganda organ called Ministry of Truth—Minitrue in Newspeak, Oceania’s official language—history, news and information about everything else is made to conform to the party’s official need. Unwanted, unfavorable or unpleasant information is vaporized until there is no longer any trace of it having ever existed.

It seems President Rodrigo Duterte would like to see Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno “vaporized.” More than a week ago, before he left on his latest visit to China, he called on the high court to oust Sereno via the quo warranto proceedings, and Congress to remove her via impeachment. One or the other, since it can’t be both. On Friday, upon his return from China, he called her “ignorant” and demanded that she immediately vacate her office.

Sereno now a household word

Whether or not DU30 succeeds in driving her out of office, his effort alone to do it has already made her a household word. If her colleagues finally vote to oust her in the honest but mistaken belief that they have the constitutional right to remove an impeachable official who, under the Constitution, can be removed only by impeachment, she could end up being “more talked about” than the President himself, or any and all of those who would have plunged their knives on her back.

She could end up running for the Senate in 2019, mindless of Smartmatic, Cambridge Analytica and Strategic Communications Laboratories and the other forces which now provide the cutting-edge technology for winning automated elections. And yet the conscript media, which tries to burn incense for DU30 at all times without any compelling motive, has tried to imitate Orwell’s Minitrue in dealing with unwanted, unfavorable and unpleasant news. At the oral arguments on the quo warranto proceedings in Baguio City last Tuesday, defense counsel Alexander Poblador delivered a point-by-point rebuttal of Solicitor General Jose Calida’s brief on the respondent; but not a line of it ever saw print. It was totally vaporized.

Vaporizing the defense

Aside from those who had a chance to watch or listen to the live coverage, the larger public has no idea of what valid or invalid arguments have been exchanged; none of the newspapers of general circulation ever reported the side of the defense. I found this most alarming, given the undenied reports that Associate Justice Noel Tijam had already finished a 60-page draft ponencia ousting Sereno, and that an unspecified number had already agreed to concur in it, even before they heard Solicitor General Calida mellifluously quoting Robert Frost.

I had to rely on a friend’s recollection of what he saw and heard during the live coverage, to be able to write something readable about it in my piece last week. But I felt my readers deserved to be brought up to speed on the issue, by presenting the two sides as articulated by the parties. They have a right to know why Sereno continues to defy DU30’s broadsides, and why the justices cannot allow their personal disdain of their Chief Justice to drive their understanding of the Constitution and the law and justice itself.

In his monumental work, A Theory of Justice, John Rawls reminds us that justice is “the first virtue of social institutions as truth is of systems of thought.” If he is correct, and I believe he is, the court would be risking both justice and truth if the justices allowed themselves to judge the fitness of their own Chief Justice to remain in office, through a process that seeks to replace the exclusive power of Congress to remove impeachable officials only through impeachment.

The impeachment complaint

On September 13, 2017, the House committee on justice found the impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Lorenzo Gadon against Sereno sufficient in form and in substance. This was grounded on her alleged failure to file her statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) from 1986 to 2006 and other offenses. In committee hearings, five members of the Supreme Court testified under oath against the Chief Justice.

Their testimonies helped the committee to establish probable cause against the respondent; thus on March 9, 2018, the committee voted 38-2 to endorse the complaint. However, for reasons known only to the House leadership, the House has failed to approve the complaint in plenary session and send it to the Senate as Articles of Impeachment.

Thus, instead of a Senate impeachment trial, we now have the Supreme Court justices trying to decide the fate of their own chief, in a process that seeks to replace that which the Constitution has reposed exclusively in Congress. I am not saying the quo warranto process is unconstitutional, but the Constitution does not say it can be used or should be used to remove an official who can be removed only by impeachment.

Forum shopping

The whole thing is based on the Solicitor General’s petition, demanding to know “by what warrant” Sereno sits as Chief Justice, given her alleged failure to file SALNs from 1986 to 2006. This happens to be the first allegation in Gadon’s impeachment complaint. Apparently afraid that an impeachment trial might not be able to muster the required 16 Senate votes to convict the respondent, the Solicitor General chose the quo warranto option instead.

The SolGen cannot be accused of not knowing anything about the Gadon complaint. So not being a lawyer familiar with the Rules of Court, I have to ask, isn’t this a clear case of “forum shopping,” which is absolutely prohibited?

The road less traveled by

In his statement to the court, Calida quoted the poet Robert Frost to describe the quo warranto route as a choice between two roads— “the road less traveled by.” The quote is from the poem The Road Not Taken, which speaks of two roads diverging in a yellow wood, which the traveler could not travel at the same time. In its last stanza, the poet exclaims:

“I shall be telling this with a sigh

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I,

I took the road less traveled by

And that has made all the difference.”

Poblador quickly shot down this misuse of Frost, saying, “there is but one road before this court. An impeachable officer like the Chief Justice cannot be removed except by impeachment, which means she cannot be removed by any other method. The less-traveled road the Solicitor General proposes does not exist. What he actually proposes to do is to build a new one, one that lies, however, on a very slippery slope because it will set a very dangerous precedent and destroy the independence of the judiciary and the separation of powers.”

Dangers to the Constitution

Indeed, it would destroy the Constitution by putting the SC justices above it. Should the President disagree with the action of the justices, a grave constitutional crisis would arise between two of the three co-equal and coordinate branches of government. But should the President and the justices find themselves in agreement, it would be the end of the Philippines as a democratic and republican state, in which “sovereignty resides in the people and all government emanates from them.” The Constitution could be vaporized forever.

In an impeachment trial, it would be normal for the prosecution to try to claim, as they did in the 2012 impeachment trial of the late former Chief Justice Renato Corona, that failure to file a correct SALN is an impeachable offense. In that trial, many lawyers argued the offense is correctible—that one is permitted to correct an erroneous or defective SALN. But that did not prevent the court from convicting Corona on his supposedly erroneous SALNs. If that was questionable enough, incredibly more so is the current attempt to use the court to try to achieve the results of an impeachment trial while precisely avoiding such an impeachment trial.

The justices and their SALNs

It appears from the records that the SC justices are not the most dependable custodians of their own SALNs. As Poblador told the court: on July 23, 2013, Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio wrote a letter explaining why he could not produce his SALN for 1995; Justice Teresita de Castro could not locate her SALNs for 1973 to 1978, while her subsequent SALNs until 1996 when she was still with the Department of Justice were gutted by fire; retired Justice Roberto Abad attested on July 23, 2012 that no copy of his SALNs for 1968 to 1974, 1976 to 1980, 1982 to 1993 could be found; none of retired Justice Art Brion’s 10 SALNs appear to be on file. But this has never reflected on the “integrity” of these justices. Why then should any single justice be singled out on this issue?

For this layman and so many others like him, the SALN issue may be something for the impeachment court to resolve, but certainly not for the Supreme Court. The court is a trier of law, notably constitutional law, not of facts; it has no business behaving like a trial court on the SolGen’s petition. Aside from the fact that the Constitution and the court itself, in numerous instances (Lecaroz v. Sandigan, Cuenco v. Fernan, Jarque v. Desierto, Marcoleta v. Borra, etc.) have ruled that “an impeachable officer can be removed only by impeachment, he cannot be removed by any other method, and the court will not entertain, as it is barred from entertaining, any complaint (against any impeachable official),” the justices are likewise barred from judging their own case.

SolGen’s confusing stand

In testifying against Sereno in the House committee hearings, five justices have become Sereno’s accusers. They have lost the right to judge her, assuming the court as such has the right and duty to sit in judgment. But the court as such does not have the power or authority to judge her. The Solicitor General says he is not invoking an “impeachable offense” in asking the Supreme Court to remove the Chief Justice. This adds more confusion to an already confused situation.

The Solicitor General does not question nor deny that under the Constitution, the Chief Justice, like the President, the Vice President, other members of the Supreme Court, the members of the Constitution Commissions, and the Ombudsman, can be removed only by impeachment, and that impeachment can only proceed on the grounds of culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes or betrayal of public trust. But he wants Sereno removed by the Supreme Court, which does not have the authority or the power to remove her, through a process which has nothing to do with impeachment, which is the only constitutional way to remove her, and on a ground which, he says, does not constitute an impeachable offense, and is in fact lower in gravity than any of the grounds for impeachment enumerated in the Constitution.

I think SolGen Calida should now ask the court in his final memorandum to dismiss the quo warranto petition, and recommend to the appropriate authorities in a separate paper that the Gadon impeachment complaint be approved by the House in plenary and sent to the Senate for immediate trial. This may or may not get rid of Sereno, but it might still save the Supreme Court and the Constitution.

