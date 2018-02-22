Junkshop owner sues city officials in Negros

BACOLOD CITY: A junkshop owner filed a case against officials of Silay City government in Negros Occidental claiming that they won the bidding for the junk vehicles, waste materials and other items from by the city but the contract was awarded to another bidder. Court records show that Franklyn Junkshop has sought an injunction and damages against Silay City Mayor Mark Andrew Golez; members of the Disposal Committee – Ryan Montoro, Ramon Dumancas, Salvador Melgar, Elsie Jimenea, DeLa Ledesma and Kent Torres; and Raul Belleza, representative of Errol Mariah Enterprises. Lawyer Archie Baribar, counsel for the complainants, said couple Franklin and Analyn Posa of Franklyn Junkshop, filed a civil case before the Regional Trial Court, claiming they won the highest bid at more than P3.7 million for the contract on October 27, 2017. But despite the clear proof that Franklyn Junkshop was a competent and winning bidder, the award was given to Errol Mariah Enterprises whose bid was only P3.043 million. Baribar added they will also filed criminal and administrative charges against the city officials before the Office of the Ombudsman for violation of the anti-graft law. Golez and the other respondents could not be reached for comment as of this writing.