Just asking

A FEW of yesterday’s children have grown up to become the protesters of today. Their faces that were published in the newspapers showed their hatred of the late President, who to them did not deserve to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. To them are addressed the following posers that they need not answer.

Where were you from 1965 to February 1986? You were either still a baby or you were not born. Isn’t it surprising that you are among the most vocal against the burial of the remains of President Ferdinand E. Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani?

The late president reigned for 21 years. Definitely, you were still in your mother’s womb 51 years ago when Marcos was first elected president. Still, you make it appear that you know so many things about martial law as if you had experienced it.

A few, or some, of you were nowhere during the Marcos regime. Your parents probably knew about Marcos’ rule, which you, their children, now expose as dictatorial as if he was the cruelest leader in a democratic world.

You curse Marcos and accuse him a being a fake hero who did not deserve to be interred at the Libingan. You either refuse to understand or do not understand why he placed the country under martial law. You are too young to have known the reasons for all this.

Agrarian reform

Were you among the very rich kids who have been deprived of inheritance when Marcos declared a national policy the “emancipation of all tenant farmers’’ on October 21, 1972? This was a month after he placed the entire country under martial law on Sept. 21, 1972. Yes, you learn much of your knowledge about martial law from books. Your reading habit could have educated you on the Marcos years. Perhaps, too, you were told stories, but were lectured only the alleged evils of the Marcos’ regime but not the justifications for his military rule.

Who really are you? Where were you during the now infamous Mendiola Massacre? Where were you when the tenants of Hacienda Luisita were killed? It seems you do not care at all how the owners of the large tract of land that belongs to the family of the previous temporary occupant of Malacañang had used government resources in buying the property from its previous owners. Unluckily for the legitimate farmers, you have ignored their rights as the hacienda’s tenants. Where were you when they needed you most?

There are questions and more questions that you need to answer. For instance, you must be able to explain what you did when the late president declared martial law in September 1972. If you could not, then it can be safely assumed that you were not born yet during the Marcos presidency or were too young to have experienced a military regime.

Corona impeachment



Where were you when former President Benigno S. Aquino 3rd martialed government resources, spending in the process P10 billion allegedly bribing conniving legislators in the impeachment of the late then Chief Justice Renato Corona? Hasn’t the Corona-led high tribunal ruled in favor of the farmers of the Cojuangco-owned Hacienda Luisita? Did you know that the former president went after Chief Justice Corona to avenge the loss of the hacienda to its tenant farmers?

Why didn’t you protest the violation of the secrecy of bank deposits? Why didn’t you side with the farmers who have been fighting for their right as the hacienda’s legitimate tenants? Because you did nothing, your silence meant you chose to side with the Cojuangcos because you still strongly believe in the heroism of the first woman president of this country. Didn’t you know that Cory the mother was in Cebu when the People Power Revolution erupted in February 1986?

By the way, only a few of the country’s entire population were at EDSA to protect Fidel V. Ramos and Juan Ponce Enrile, who led the Metro Manilans’ rebellion against Marcos despite their role as martial law executors.

Did your Cory really win against Marcos? If she did, how would you rate her six-year presidency?

By the way, Cory the mother was president of this country. Why didn’t she order the investigation of the assassination of her husband? Her son was also elected president but also did nothing to discover the truth behind the murder of his father. These have been asked a number of times, which, despite the persistent repetitions, have not been answered. Why?

