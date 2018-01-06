‘Just pray’: Palace assures Nazarene devotees’ safety

Malacañang on Saturday assured the public of their safety, saying security measures are in place to secure millions of devotees who will join the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila on January 9.

In a radio interview, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said local government units and security forces will be working together to maintain peace and order and to ensure the safety of those participating in the annual religious event.

“Ilang taon na itong ginagawa sa Maynila. Ang ating mga barangay captain, barangay tanod, ating kapulisan ay sanay na po sila diyan sa traslacion [It has been done for years in Manila. Our village executives, village officials and police force are used to traslacion],” Andanar told government-run dzRB radio.

Traslacion or translacion (transfer in English) refers to the procession that will carry the image of the Black Nazarene from the Rizal Park (Luneta) in Manila, to the Quiapo Church in Quiapo, also in Manila.

“It takes a leap of faith. Basta ang assurance lang po ay sanay na po ‘yung mga ating local governments diyan [Our assurance is our local governments are used to it]. Just observe and pray during that day,” Andanar said.

Millions of devotees from different parts of the country will participate in the procession and other activities during the annual Black Nazarene Feast on Tuesday.

The devotees will walk barefoot as the life-sized image of Jesus Christ carrying a cross is paraded on streets around the Quiapo Church.

Participants often try to touch Jesus’ image, which is believed to be miraculous, with white towels or with their hands.

The administration of Quiapo Church on Monday said 18 million devotees were expected to flood the streets of Manila during the traslacion from the Quirino Grandstand at the Luneta to the church where the image of the Nazarene would be placed.

The theme of this year’s event is based on a Bible verse from the book of Corinthians: “Pag-ibig ang buklod ng ganap na pagkakaisa [Love binds us in the fullness of unity].”

Earlier, Malacañang said there is no security threat to the staging of this year’s feast of the Black Nazarene.

“Well, I don’t think there’s any extraordinary threat. We will exercise the same kind of diligence that we have done in the past,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said during a news briefing.

“This is already the second Nazareno for this administration and we know how to maintain peace and order in the Nazareno festivities,” he added.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will deploy more than a thousand troops to beef up security measures for this year’s feast.

The AFP has formed the Joint Task Group “Nazareno” to help the Philippine National Police maintain order during the religious event.

The group, composed of personnel from the Army, Air Force, Navy, the Northern Luzon Command, the Southern Luzon Command and the AFP Reserve Command, is expected to secure the traslacion from among others chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear explosives.

“At the same time, our forces will remain alert in thwarting threat groups that may take advantage of the celebration,” Brig. Gen. Alan Arrojado said in a statement.

In an earlier news briefing, Metro Manila Police chief Oscar Albayalde said they are on full alert and all security units are “100 percent” prepared for the traslacion.

He added that they have not received any threat prior to the traslacion.

The procession will be monitored by 5,613 policemen from the National Capital Region Police Office, one company from the Special Action Force and plain-clothed units.

A gun ban will be implemented from January 8 midnight to January 10 midnight while a liquor ban will also be imposed the night before the religious event.

Metro Manila (National Capital Region) will also be a no-fly zone for aircraft and drones.

WITH REPORT FROM ROY NARRA