Justice as the right thing to do

“To ask whether society is just is to ask how it distributes the things we prize – income and wealth, duties and rights, powers and opportunities, offices and honors. A just society distributes these goods in the right way; it gives each person his or her due.”

Michael J. Sandel

First word

IF there is a single idea that strings together the ideas of Peter Drucker, Marcus Aurelius, the Bible (‘the integrity of the upright’), and President Rodrigo Duterte, it is their common concern about discerning the right as the proper object of human action.

Respected Harvard political philosopher Michael J. Sandel titled his celebrated book on justice, Justice: What’s the Right Thing to Do? (Farrar, Strauss and Giroux, New York, 2009).

I will continue our discussion of moral action by summarizing in this column the remarkable ideas of professor Sandel that illumine many problems we confront in our public life today.

Michael J. Sandel is a professor of government at Harvard University, where he has taught political philosophy since 1980. He has taught his undergraduate course “Justice” to more than 15,000 Harvard students over the years, and video footage of the course was adapted into a PBS television series. Sandel graduated summa cum laude from Brandeis University and received his doctorate from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes scholar.

The book Justice is a distillation of the course. Taught at Harvard for 30 years, it is one of the most popular courses ever taught at the university and is hailed by many as a remarkable educational achievement by itself.

The book is not aimed at scholars who specialize in ethics or social philosophy—but at an educated public. He serves this sizable audience by summarizing complex theories in a few pages — including those of the great moral philosophers — without doing them injustice.

On page 19 of the book, Sandel explained the heart of his course on justice: “To ask whether society is just is to ask how it distributes the things we prize – income and wealth, duties and rights, powers and opportunities, offices and honors. A just society distributes these goods in the right way; it gives each person his or her due. The hard questions begin when we ask what people are due, and why.”

Sandel identifies three ways of approaching the distribution of goods—welfare, freedom, and virtue—and he explores the strengths and weaknesses of each way of thinking about justice

Our debates reflect disagreement about the means to maximize welfare, respect freedom, and cultivate virtues. We must answer what to do when these goals conflict. Political philosophy cannot resolve these disagreements once and for all, but it can bring moral clarity to the alternatives we confront as democratic citizens.

Utilitarianism and maximizing welfare

Sandel starts by taking on utilitarianism, the philosophy that seeks to maximize welfare. In more popular terms, this is the precept that minimizing pain and maximizing pleasure (or happiness) for the greatest number provides guidance for what is just.

Criticizing this approach, often associated with Jeremy Bentham, is as easy as shooting fish in a barrel. It is enough for Sandel to ask if it is morally acceptable to take apart a healthy person to provide organs for five others, for his students to see that this line of argumentation will not hold.

Sandel then turns to the philosophy of John Stuart Mill, who seeks to protect utilitarians from said criticism by assuming that individuals have strong rights that cannot be set aside to increase the happiness of the majority. Thus, one cannot throw a few Christians to the lions even if such an act would make a stadium full of Romans deliriously happy. One could still leave everything else to be subjected to a utilitarian calculus of harm and gain for the majority. However, Sandel further criticizes this modified utilitarianism by suggesting that there are higher and more debased pleasures. Hence, one cannot throw all preferences into a simple cost-benefit analysis. Moreover, Sandel writes, this approach makes what is right a matter of ever-changing calculations not based on principle.

Libertarianism and maximizing freedom

The second approach is centered around respecting freedom of choice, and built on respect for the autonomy of individuals.

Sandel includes in this approach both the familiar libertarian approach and John Rawls’ philosophical work A Theory of Justice.

Rawls maintains that the way to find the principles that guide a just society is to presume that we do not know which place in society we are going to occupy (the “veil of ignorance”). Sandel welcomes the strong commitment to rights but holds this approach as limited in terms of the goods it supports because it makes no judgment as to the moral value of the ends we pursue.

Justice and the common good

The third approach—which Sandel favors—is built on cultivating virtue, such as our obligations to members of our families, communities, and nation. He stresses that a just society cannot be neutral on moral matters; it needs to cultivate the good life.

Sandel is known for his observation that the self is “situated” in a social fabric. We derive our identities from the community of which we are members. As the French philosopher Joseph de Maistre put it in Considerations on France,

“There is no such thing as man in the world. In the course of my life I have seen Frenchmen, Italians, Russians, etc.; I know, too, thanks to Montesquieu, that one can be a Persian. But as for man, I declare that I have never met him in my life; if he exists, he is unknown to me.”

In the same vein, Sandel stresses the importance of identity that is community-specific, and he argues that unless we acknowledge the significance of solidarity and loyalty, we cannot understand the full range of our moral and political commitments.

Sandel’s major achievement is to bring implicit arguments over justice into the open, and to persuade liberals that there is nothing wrong with being judgmental. In debates ranging from affirmative action and surrogate parenting to abortion and same-sex marriage, we must talk, he says, about virtue and desert, not just compassion and choice. “Justice is inescapably judgmental,” he writes. “A politics emptied of substantive moral engagement makes for an impoverished civic life. It is also an open invitation to narrow, intolerant moralisms. Fundamentalists rush in where liberals fear to tread.”

In the book, Sandel presents major ideas of ethics and political philosophy in a clear way, tied to important contemporary issues.

The infrastructure of civic life

What character traits should the government, as well as society as a whole, endeavor to inculcate in the population?

The idea of legislating morality is anathema to many liberals, as it risks lapsing into intolerance and coercion. But the notion that a just society affirms certain virtues and conceptions of the good life has inspired political movements and arguments across the ideological spectrum.

A politics of the common good would take as one of its primary goals the reconstruction of the infrastructure of civic life … It would tax the affluent to rebuild public institutions and services so that rich and poor alike would want to take advantage of them.

I venture the view that the Philippines today needs badly to ‘build, build, build’ the infrastructure of our civic life.

yenmakabenta@yahoo.com