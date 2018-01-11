Justice Carpio declines invitation to testify at Sereno impeachment hearing

JUSTICE Antonio Carpio has declined an invitation to appear before the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives to testify on the charges embedded in the impeachment complaint filed against Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, committee chairman, said in a text message to The Manila Times, that Carpio, the most senior magistrate in the Supreme Court, said he did not have personal knowledge on the cases he was called to testify on.

“Yes, [Carpio] declined for lack of personal knowledge on matters to be tackled in the hearing,” Umali said.

Carpio was invited to testify on the allegedly anomalous hiring of an information technology (IT) consultant identified as Helen Perez-Macasaet and the accusation that Sereno tried to distance herself from the transfer of cases against the Maute group by passing the matter to Associate Justice Noel Tijam.

Umali said in a phone call that the development was not really a big deal since clerk of court Felipa Anama answered the queries of the committee in connection with the Maute issue.

However, Umali added that the committee would still hold the hearing despite Carpio’s absence.

However, lawyer Larry Gadon, the complainant, was unfazed by the development since “the earlier testimonies of the Justices are enough”.

“The testimonies of Justice [Teresita] de Castro, including [Justices Francis] Jardeleza [and Noel]Tijam; those are already more than enough to impeach [Sereno],” Gadon said in a press conference at the Serye Restaurant in Quezon City on Thursday.

The three Justices, along with retired Justice Arturo Brion, shed light on allegations that Sereno committed corruption by “using public funds to feed her extravagant lifestyle” and violated the Constitution for misdeclaring her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) and manipulating the selection process of the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

“[The justices] want to comply in the process engraved in the Constitution that the House of Representatives has the power to conduct impeachment proceedings and they are using that [power]as Justices and lawyers,” Gadon said.

Gadon added that he was “willing to bet P100 to win P1,000” that Sereno would be impeached.

“I am looking for the bets [that Sereno]will be impeached, even if I am not one to gamble,” Gadon said.

ABS Party-list Rep. Eugene de Vera, in the same press conference, called on Sereno once again to appear before the committee to personally face the charges against her.

Gadon also accused Sereno of betrayal of public trust and other high crimes.

The “impeachment committee” will commence next week, Monday, January 15. Justices Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin and Martires are all set to appear, according to Umali. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA