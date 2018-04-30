Justice chief orders ‘unqualified’ resignations of undersecretaries, assistant secretaries

JUSTICE Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the “unqualified” resignation of all undersecretaries and assistant secretaries at the Department of Justice, according to a radio report.

Quoting from the memorandum issued by Guevarra dated April 24 but released to media on Monday, the report said the officials concerned should resign by April 30.

The same memorandum said, however, that these officials would continue to work pending action on their courtesy resignations.