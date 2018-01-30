Justice claims CJ Sereno threatened to end his career

SUPREME Court Associate Justice Andres Reyes, Jr. has claimed that Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno threatened to end his career for planning a courtesy call on President Rodrigo Duterte.

Reyes made the testimony during the hearing on the impeachment complaint against Sereno conducted by the House Committee on Justice on Monday.

Reyes recalled that when he was still the presiding justice of the Court of Appeals and he and his colleagues were planning to pay a courtesy call on President Duterte to discuss issues confronting the judiciary, Sereno warned him that his move would have huge repercussions.

“She said this might be the end of your career. She told me that the President was too talkative and that we (those who are paying him courtesy) won’t be able to say our piece anymore,” Reyes told lawmakers.

“She said that my letter [seeking a courtesy call with the President]was insulting to her because I made it appear as if the Supreme Court is doing nothing to address the concerns of the judiciary. She said I bypassed her by [planning to]taking up matters with the President. I apologized to her for my letter,” he added.

Reyes also disclosed that Sereno asked him to explain in writing why he was seeking a meeting with the President, to be submitted to the Supreme Court en banc. Reyes also said he was asked to write a letter of apology.

Reyes did not comply with Sereno’s request since he had decided not to proceed with the courtesy call.

Instead, Reyes allowed his fellow justices to go to Malacañang to present the appeals court’s 80th anniversary commemorative coins and stamps to the President.

Sereno intervention

Reyes also admitted that Sereno did advise him and the Court of Appeals to file a motion for prohibition before the Supreme Court amid the House’s threat of issuing a show-cause order against appeals court justices for a decision ordering the release of the “Ilocos 6.”

The Ilocos 6 were Ilocos Norte provincial employees who were detained in the House for contempt over their refusal to cooperate with the House inquiry into the alleged misuse of P66 million worth of tobacco funds.

Reyes, however, clarified that Sereno merely made a suggestion and did not pressure him to file such motion for prohibition.

“I clearly remember her stating that they can file a petition for prohibition; that I am very sure of. She did instruct us to defy Congress. She was just concerned with the looming show-cause order and said ‘You may, if you like, file the motion for prohibition, then the Supreme Court will take care of it,’” Reyes said.

The lawmakers also pressed Reyes if Sereno pressured him to sign a joint statement of the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court that denounced the threat of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability to issue a show-cause order.

Despite their previous disagreement, Reyes said he eventually got Sereno’s vote as a member of the Judicial and Bar Council, which screens judiciary applicants.

The President appoints the Supreme Court justices from the pool recommended by the council. Duterte appointed Reyes as associate justice of the Supreme Court in July 2017.

Reyes clarified that he was not harboring ill feelings toward Sereno.

“I have already forgiven her for her utterances,” Reyes said.

Reyes refused to answer the lawmakers’ questions as to whether Sereno’s acts were impeachable offenses.