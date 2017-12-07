Justice dept asks court to trash provisional liberty of communist rebels–report

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a motion on Thursday to junk the provisional liberty of three communist rebels who participated in the peace talks, according to a radio report.

State prosecutors Olivia Laroza-Torevillas and Aristotle Reyes filed the motion before the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 32 regarding the temporary freedom that was granted to Benito and Wilma Tiamzon and Edilberto Silva.

The DOJ prosecutors said there was no legal basis anymore for the temporary liberty after President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 360 declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) as “terrorists” and ending the peace negotiations with them.

Duterte said on Wednesday that he would order the arrest of the insurgents soon. NICOLLE MORALES