Justice dept. dismisses complaint vs lawmaker

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has dismissed the complaint of qualified theft filed against 1-Pacman party-list Rep. Mikee Romero and two others in a case involving the Harbour Centre Port Terminal Inc. (HCPTI).

In a resolution dated September 5, 2016, Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Peter Ong, who was designated by Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre as acting city prosecutor of Manila, dismissed the case filed by Jerome Canlas, who claims to be an HCPTI representative, against Romero, Edwin Jeremillo and Felicia Aquino, for lack of probable cause.

Canlas accused the three of qualified theft in connection with the issuance of 18 checks amounting to P200,000 each in April 2007 drawn from HCPTI’s corporate bank account payable to the National Food Authority (NFA).

Ong granted the motions for reconsideration filed by the three and overturned an earlier resolution dated July 1, 2016 by the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila which recommended the filing of the case.

Romero and Jeremillo said the prosecutor’s office disregarded their right to due process by not allowing them to present their side.

Romero said the case was filed “to coerce him to surrender his majority shares in HCPTI in favor of his father, Reghis M. Romero II.”