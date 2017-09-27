Justice dept orders release of hazing suspect

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has ordered the release of John Paul Solano, a suspect in the death of Horacio Castillo 3rd after he underwent hazing from members of the Aegis Juris fraternity of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Law school.

In a resolution on Wednesday, it said that after the preliminary inquest of the DOJ prosecutors, Solano would be released for further investigation.

”Solano’s voluntary surrender will not be covered by the warrantless arrest case and the crime committed for the death of Castillo cannot be considered as a continuing offense,” according to the resolution.

Hence, a formal preliminary investigation shall be conducted in the case, it said.

In the complaint affidavit of the Manila Police District (MPD) at the DOJ, Solano, along with other members of the Aegis Juris fraternity, was charged with murder, violation of Republic Act (RA) 8049 (Anti-Hazing Law), perjury, robbery, and obstruction of justice.