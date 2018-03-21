Justice dept reopens drug case vs Kerwin, Lim

JUSTICE Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd has ordered the re-opening of the case filed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) against alleged drug traders Kerwin Espinosa, Peter Lim and several others.

In a news briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday, Aguirre said he had issued an order on Monday to take back dismissal of the case, after public backlash.

“Since I already exercised my power under the automatic review, I issued an order yesterday vacating the dismissal of the case, so much so that there is no dismissal anymore. And I ordered that the case be ordered wide open for both parties, the complainants and the respondents, to file whatever evidence they have in support of their respective positions,” Aguirre said.

“In the meantime, the motion for reconsideration filed by the CIDG is rendered moot,” Aguirre said.

The CIDG, or the PNP’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, had filed a motion for reconsideration questioning the decision of the Department of Justice (DoJ) to dismiss the case.

New panel

Earlier, Aguirre blamed the CIDG for not submitting to prosecutors the public confession made by Espinosa in a Senate investigation that he was indeed a drug trader.

“General [Ronald de la Rosa] (the PNP chief) himself admitted that they were not able to submit [the confession as evidence]. One of the most important evidence is the admission. If that is submitted then there will be a corroboration of evidence. If there is corroboration and it is submitted then that admission might have tilted the balance in favor of the prosecution,” Aguirre said. “I said that the prosecution still has the chance to strengthen its evidence by securing a copy of the transcript and submitting it to the panel. Now, to simplify the process, I issued the order yesterday.”

He said a new panel would review the resolution of the prosecutors and continue the investigation.

“[The new panel will review] the same case. But now [all parties]can add more evidence. They can submit the evidence they were not able to pass, like the admission in the Senate hearing, the travel records, the hospitalization of Peter Co, they can submit these, now that the presentation of evidence is now again open,” Aguirre said.

Dismissals mean freedom

Aguirre also defended the release of the drug traders from detention, citing Department Circular 4 dated January 4, 2017, which states that if the case is dismissed, suspects should be set free until an automatic review finds probable cause to again put them behind bars.

“If the case is dismissed, it means that there is no probable cause. Now, if in the automatic review it is justified that there is no probable cause, you should be immediately released. But if after my automatic review, I find probable cause, I will have you arrested and file another case and you will be arrested,” Aguirre explained.

The CIDG alleged that illegal drugs were delivered to a grocery store in Makati City in 2013 to 2015, and then distributed by Espinosa’s men to Bohol, Samar, Northern and Southern Leyte, Biliran and some parts of Cebu.

The transactions supposedly involved 20 kilos of shabu from Peter Co on February 5, 2013; 20 kilos from Lim on February 16, 2013; and 50 kilos from Lim on June 7, 2015. There were four other supposed transactions and deliveries with Lim as supplier, allegedly in 2014.

Espinosa, tagged as the “biggest drug lord” in the Visayas region, is the son of the late Albuera, Leyte mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., who was killed by CIDG men in his detention quarters in 2016.