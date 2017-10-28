Justice dept wraps up probe into Kian’s killing

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has wrapped up its investigation on the killing of teenager Kian de los Santos, and would determine whether there was probable cause for a case to be filed in court against the policemen linked to the fatal shooting in Caloocan City in August.

Associate Prosecutor 2 Moises Acayan said yesterday the case was submitted for resolution before a three-man panel after 12 police officers accused in the death of de los Santos, 17, filed their rejoinder.

“The three-man panel of prosecutors will issue a resolution anytime on the second week of November, subject to the approval of Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon and Acting Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan Jr.,” Acayan said.

Aside from the 12 policemen, four other respondents were Chief Insp. Amor Cerillo, Precinct 7 commander; Police Officer (PO) 3 Arnel Oares, PO1 Jerwin Cruz and PO1 Jeremias Pereda. The last three were said to be with the victim on the night of August 16.

The 12 policemen maintained that they had nothing to do with the death of de los Santos, saying they were not present during the August 16 anti-drug operation.

Cerillo was included, being the immediate superior of the three police officers who were caught on closed-circuit television manhandling the victim.

Separate complaints for murder, violation of domicile under Article 128 of the Revised Penal Code, and planting of evidence under Section 29 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 were filed by the National Bureau of Investigation against Cerillo, Oares, Cruz and Pereda.

De los Santos’ parents, Saldy and Lorenza, attended the hearing on Friday but left immediately.

The killing sparked public outrage, especially after a CCTV footage showed a defenseless teen being dragged by policemen while a witness said he heard de los Santos beg for his life.

Even President Rodrigo Duterte expressed disgust at the behavior of the policemen and assured de los Santos’ parents in a meeting with them in Malacañang that their son would get justice.