Justice Martires denies calling Sereno ‘crazy’

ASSOCIATE Justice Samuel Martires has denied calling ousted chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno “crazy.”

Martires told The Manila Times he did not tag Sereno a “crazy” person just because of her religious beliefs.

Martires had distanced himself from such allegations in his 47-page separate opinion, where he denied Sereno’s plea for him to inhibit in the quo warranto case that successfully ousted the chief magistrate for lack of qualifications and integrity.

“Calling me a ‘faith shamer’ hit me where it hurts most as movant Sereno is fully aware that we have the same spiritual beliefs – that God is the reason for our success, the source of our happiness, and the center of our lives. It would be incongruous, if not totally absurd, for me to consider movant Sereno as “sira ulo” on the basis of her religious beliefs because that would make me crazier than her,” Martires wrote.

In court, Sereno was known for always “calling to God” in making decisions.

Martires was one of the eight justices who voted for the granting of the quo warranto petition of Solicitor General Jose Calida, declaring Sereno’s appointment void from the very beginning.

The majority deemed her lacking in proven integrity, a constitutional requirement for members of the judiciary, for her failure to file her complete statements of assets liabilities and net worth before the Judicial and Bar Council, when she applied for the chief justice post in 2012.

Martires pointed out that he discussed the issue of Sereno’s mental health with The Manila Times as early as 2012 after the newspaper reported that she had flunked her psychiatric test.

Flunking the test did not make Sereno “crazy,” Martires said.

“Heaven knows that as early as 2012 when Jomar Canlas wrote in The Manila Times about the results of movant Sereno’s psychiatric examination, I already defended her. I told Canlas that the psychiatrist did not make a fair assessment and evaluation of the tests conducted and hastily jumped into a conclusion that there was something wrong with movant Sereno. Movant Sereno is well aware of the defenses I made to protect her because I told her about this during our first meeting when I was appointed as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Now, my only consolation is that she is mouthing the very defenses I used to shield her from criticism,” Martires pointed out.

On August 24, 2012, the very day Sereno was appointed by President Benigno Aquino 3rd as chief justice, The Manila Times reported that she got a grade of “4” in her psychiatric test.

“She projects a happy mood but has depressive markers too. There is a strong tendency to make decisions based on current mood thus, outcome is highly subjective and self-righteous,” the psychiatric report stated.