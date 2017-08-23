Justin Bieber drops a new single

With artists dropping a new single, album or collaboration every Friday, the last “New Music Friday” list was made more special by a superstar release. Yes, Justin Bieber has come up with a new single titled, “Friends” with Bloodpop.

Bloodpop is a famed producer and song-writer who collaborated with Bieber on his album “Purpose.” He also previously worked with Madonna, Skrillex and Charlie XCX. The upbeat song is co-written by fellow artist Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter.

The song finds Bieber singing with a plea, “Can we be friends,” which is most likely addressed to an ex after ending a relationship. The song comes after his collaborations with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for “Despacito” (which stayed at No. 1 for 14 weeks on Billboard Hot 100), “I’m the One” with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Quavo and Lil Wayne, and “2U” with David Guetta, and the controversial cancellation of his remaining “Purpose” World Tour, which had included Manila.

Prior to the release, Bieber, Michaels and Bloodpop sent out teasers about the new music on their social media accounts.

But the big questions: Is this a sign Bieber will be releasing a new album after Purpose? And will it be 2017’s version of “Sorry?” What will the music video be like with his self-imposed break from the spotlight?

Well at least Beliebers will have something to go on after their disappointment on the cancelled tour.

* * *

After being gone for almost three years due to a lawsuit against his producer-management 19 Entertainment, Platinum-selling singer-songwriter and American Idol Season11 winner Phillip Phillips is finally back with the release of a new single, “Miles. His legal dispute with 19 Entertainment, where he alleged he had been “manipulated,” has been settled since then and Miles is the first piece of music Phillips has been able to release. It is co-written by Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) and Lindsay Rimes.

“I am so excited to have the connection with my fans again by releasing new music,” says Phillip Phillips. “Miles, the first single, is about going through change but not being alone while it’s happening. Just knowing that there is always light after dark. This has been a really interesting journey and I’ve learned a lot personally and professionally. This is a new time and I’m excited about taking everyone along. It’s good stuff!”

Phillips is currently on the road for a summer tour in the US through September with Goo Goo Dolls. On his set list is Miles and other tracks from his forthcoming comeback third album for Interscope Records, as well as hits like “Home,” “Gone Gone Gone,” and “Raging Fire.”

Since releasing his five-times-platinum debut single Home after winning American Idol in 2012, Phillips has released two chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages across the globe. With his soulful vocals and ruggedly warm sensibilities, the Georgia-bred 26-year-old saw his first full-length effort, “The World from the Side of the Moon,” go platinum after debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200. In 2014, his second album, Behind the Light, offered up the lead anthemic folk-rock radio hit “Raging Fire.”

* * *

“Got to be” is Christian Ingebrigtsen’s first solo album in 10 years. Besides being a busy touring artist, he’s spent the last 10 years mostly writing and producing for others. In the process, however, he’d occasionally stumble across a song that he liked so much that he would keep it for himself. This is a collection of such songs.

It contains everything from ideas he started working on back in the very beginning of his career, songwriting camps and sessions across the world, through his music today. In some ways, it’s like a “best of unreleased songs.”

“This is a collection of the songs I wasn’t able to give away or forget, and that have been on the tip of my heart for far too long. I haven’t tried to create an album that’s in keeping with the trends of today. I have simply collected the songs that I’ve written that have moved me the most over the last few years. My hope is that it can bring joy to others, too,”says Ingebrigsten about the release.

The musicians he’s brought on board for the album are some of the world’s finest, from Ash Soan to the Czech National Symphony Orchestra and band mate Mark Read. It’s produced by Christian himself and mixed by Bjørn Erik Pedersen in Whiteroom, with the exception of the song “Perfect day”, which is produced by his school friend from LIPA, Mads Hauge, who’s had great success as a producer and songwriter for artists like Pixie Lott, Lana Del Rey and Natasha Bedingfield.

Christian Ingebrigtsen studied music at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, and debuted as a recording artist as member of the British-Norwegian pop group a1 in 1999. In just five years they managed to reach the number one spot and have eight Top 10 singles in the UK singles charts. With songs like “Caught in the Middle,” “Same Old Brand New You”, “Every Time,” and a cover of Aha’s “Take on Me,” they topped the charts all across the world, selling more than 10 million albums, winning both MTV awards and a Brit Award. They are, according the to Guinness book of hit singles, among the 500 most successful artists in British chart history.

In 2003 Christian released his first solo album, which became Certified Platinum in Norway. The single “Things are Gonna Change” topped the singles chart, as did “In Love with an Angel,” which he wrote and sang with Norwegian pop sweetheart Maria Arredondo. His Christmas album “Paint Christmas White” was also certified gold, and laid the foundation for the many extensive Christmas tours he’s held each year since. In 2016 he toured 47 churches in Norway with his “Julenatt” tour. The latest album Christian released was “The truth about lies”. which came out in 2007. The single “Adorable” went in at number one in Norway, and became a radio hit.

During the preparations for his next solo project, he was offered one of the lead roles in the Norwegian west end production of Les Misérables, and did 98 shows as Marius in 2009. This led to Christian being offered more roles as an actor. He performs voice over for several Disney movies in Norwegian, among them Brother Bear and the voice of Flynn Rider in Tangled. The following year, A1 reunited, released two more albums, and toured heavily around Norway, Asia, and as part of the “Big Reunion” on ITV, did an arena tour of the UK.

Christian Ingebrigtsen’s latest album offering “Got to Be” includes the hit singles “Someone to live for”, “Still” and the endearing ballad “Break Me,” which is now enjoying massive airplay on the top radio stations in Metro Manila. It’s a break up song that many Pinoy music enthusiasts, especially the romantic types and those who are fond of “hugot’ lyrics love and can easily relate to.