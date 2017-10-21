Justin Thomas reclaims lead

Leading scores from the US PGA Tour’s CJ Cup

Leading scores Saturday after the third round of the US PGA Tour’s CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, South Korea (par 72, USA unless stated):

207 – Justin Thomas 63-74-70, Scott Brown 66-70-71

209 – Anirban Lahiri (IND) 69-71-69, Marc Leishman (AUS) 66-72-71

210 – Whee Kim (KOR) 68-70-72, Cameron Smith (AUS) 69-68-73, Lucas Glover 69-67-74

211 – An Byeong-Han (KOR) 71-73-67, Luke List 68-67-76

212 – Jamie Lovemark 70-74-68, Paul Casey (ENG) 72-71-69, Brian Harman 68-72-72, Nick Taylor (CAN) 68-72-72, Kyle Stanley 68-71-73, Chez Reavie 66-72-74

213 – Morgan Hoffman 73-71-69, Jason Day (AUS) 68-74-71, Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) 71-70-72, Branden Grace (RSA) 72-67-74

214 – Harold Varner III 69-72-73, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 71-68-75, Robert Streb 69-71-74, Patrick Reed 66-72-76

215 – Ian Poulter (ENG) 71-71-73, Hudson Swafford 68-73-74, Pat Perez 69-71-75, Ollie Schniederjans 67-72-76

AFP