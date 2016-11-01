Jutting ‘not in control’ during killings – psychiatrist

HONG KONG: British banker Rurik Jutting was so consumed by his personality disorders and addictions that he was not in control of his actions when he killed two women in his Hong Kong apartment, a psychiatrist told his trial Tuesday.

Jutting is accused of murdering Sumarti Ningsih, 23, and Seneng Mujiasih, 26, two years ago, slashing their throats after saying he would pay them for sex.

The prosecution grilled defense witness Richard Latham, a forensic psychiatrist from London, as they sought to argue Jutting was in control of his decisions at that time.

Jutting had said he had decided to take Ningsih’s life because she might report him, which is a logical reason, Reading said.

“I suggest to you that he was in control of himself,” Reading said.

Latham argued Jutting’s decisions to kill were impaired by his use of cocaine and alcohol, combined with sexual sadism and narcissistic personality disorders.

The psychiatrist argued there should be a distinction made between Jutting knowing what he was doing and being in control of what he was doing.

“Knowing what he was doing is different from exercising control over his behavior,” Latham said.

Reading argued that Jutting’s shopping trips to buy rope, a hammer and other implements with which he meant to torture Mujiasih, his second victim, also showed “significant planning”.

Latham said Jutting’s behavior was likely driven by the desire to be in control and cause harm for sexual pleasure.

“In relation to killing (Mujiasih), that likely wasn’t his intention,” said Latham.

Latham said Jutting was so severely dependent on drugs and alcohol it would have been almost impossible for him to resist his craving to take them. His consumption was “close to automatic and involuntary”, said Latham.

The psychiatrist said he was not sure whether Jutting was aware of the effects of cocaine and alcohol on his behaviour.

“I think he was constantly pushing himself into unknown territory with the amount he was using,” he told Reading.

