JV Ejercito allowed to travel to France

The Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division has allowed Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito to travel to France from June 27 to July 3.

Last Wednesday, Ejercito filed an urgent motion asking the court to let him undertake the trip “in order to join the Senate President for official parliamentary visit.”

The court granted his plea on Monday, subject to the submission of travel authority from the Senate President as well as the itinerary.

Ejercito is facing a technical malversation case in connection with the alleged anomalous purchase of high-powered firearms worth P2.1 million in 2008 when he was the mayor of San Juan City. He is out on bail.

He was charged last year along with former San Juan Vice Mayor and now City Councilor Leonardo Celles; City Councilor Vincent Rainier Pacheco; former City Councilor and now Public Information Officer Grace Pardines, and; former City Councilors Andoni Carballo, Dante Santiago, Francis Keith Peralta, Edgardo Soriano, Jannah Ejercito-Surla, Joseph Christopher Torralba, Angelino Mendoza, Rolando Bernardo, and Francisco Zamora.