JV Ejercito won’t seek re-election if Jinggoy runs

SAYING he promotes curbing political dynasties, Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito would not seek reelection if his half-brother, former Sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, decides to run for the upper chamber in 2019.

“Because of my belief, I will not allow that the two of us will both run for the Senate. If he will run, chances are I will not run anymore. We need to give chance to others,” he said.

Ejercito made the remark amid reports that Estrada, his half-brother with Manila Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada, is planning to “return” to the Senate in the mid-year elections.

He admitted that his father already gave him his blessings to transfer to the ruling PDP-Laban from Pwersa ng Masa (PMP).

But there are reports suggesting that the reason why Erap allowed him to jump to the ruling party was to give Jinggoy the chance to run for Senate under PMP while he will run under the banner of PDP-Laban.

“Sana naman huwag mangyari yun ano kasi hindi maganda na sabay kaming tatakbo (I hope it will not happen because it does not look good that we will both run),” Ejercito said in a radio interview.

“Iyung chances na manalo mahirap dahil maghahati o mag-aagawan kami ng boto. Pangalawa, alam n’yo naman dahil nagkaroon kami ng alitan ng kapatid ko (The chances of winning would be difficult because we would compete for votes. Second, you know that we had some conflict before),” he said.

Ejercito added, “I’m consistent on my anti- political dynasty (advocacy). There are 100 million Filipinos. I believe that there are other people who have the capability to be elected to the Senate.”

“That’s it. I believe power should not be monopolized by a single family. Kung sakali man tutuloy ang kapatid ko (tumakbo sa Senado sa 2019), malamang na ‘di na lang ako tatakbo lalo na ang Senado ay 24 (miyembro) lamang (If my brother opts to run for the Senate in 2019, I might no longer run considering that the Senate has 24 members only),” he said.