K-12 graduates: Quo vadis?

QUO vadis—this Latin phrase means “Where are you going? Or “Whither goest thou?” As one blogger wrote, “Where are we really going with our life in this world—to journey with Christ and gain eternity with Him or go the wrong path and be doomed forever. It is important to know where we are going in life spiritually” and to do “our best in life . . .” <grahams-random-ramblings.blogspot.com/…/origin-and-meaning-of-quo-vadis.html> Indeed, in its spiritual context, each of us tries the best we can to be sure wither we goest. The same Latin phrase applies to practical life of pioneer senior HS graduates of K-12 – indeed, wither do they goeth?

Specialization options for Senior High. The Enhanced Basic Education of our Philippine educational system adds Kindergarten and the two years of Senior High School (SHS) in the K-12 curriculum. Those who finished Junior HS are known as Completers. Those who will finish the SHS this March are the pioneer SHS graduates. The two additional years of SHS are meant “to provide sufficient time for mastery of concepts and skills, develop lifelong learners, and prepare graduates for tertiary education.”<www.officialgazette.gov.ph/k-12/>. To this end, the curriculum in the K-12SHS has made available four tracks with their respective strands from which students could choose to enroll. This is meant to open a variety of job prospects for the graduates. Track 1 is the Academic Track designed to prepare the students for college training. It has four strands, namely, the General Academic (GAS), the Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS), the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), and the Accountancy, Business, and Management (ABM). Track 2 is the Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL) designed to prepare students for job-market skills. This consists of four strands, namely, Agri-Fishery Arts, Home Economics, Industrial Arts and Information and Communications Technology (ICT). Track 3 is Sports which aims to prepare the students for recreation, and the creative field with strands leading to Sports Science, and Physical Therapy. And Track 4 is the Arts and Design which has strands leading to Performing Arts and to Visual and Media Arts. https://www.ciit.edu.ph/senior-high-school-track/

The Performance Assessment of Standards and Skills (PASS). TheK-12 Enhanced Basic Education have pupils and students undergo several assessment instruments which may be used as both formative and summative. Designed for Grades 1 to 12, PASS measures student performance in meeting prescribed grade level standards and competencies. It is based on DepEd’s K-12 curriculum for the following subject areas: English, Mathematics, Science, Araling Panlipunan and Filipino.<http://grace.com.ph/performance-assessment-of-standards-and-skills-pass/>PASS provides “concise written descriptions of what students are expected to know and able to do at a specific grade level. It also evaluates the extent to which they have learned a specific set of knowledge and skills.”<http://grace.com.ph/wp-content/uploads/2017 /06/Frequently-Asked-Questions-FAQs-PASS-12012016.pdf>

Assessment guides to Senior High specialization. The Readiness Assessment for Senior High (RASH)is administered in mid-October to Grade 10. This mandatory assessment instrument aims to help students “explore their aptitude paths, whether academic track, technical-vocational track, sports track, and arts and design track in the SHS Program. RASH assessment results provide students “with a comprehensive framework of what they need to learn (among the track subjects), what skills they currently have, and what kind of work environment (occupation) fits their personality.” It also provides information that enables students to make better career decisions that would greatly impact their potential for occupational success and satisfaction in the future. As “an aptitude assessment tool,” it “predicts success of the senior high curriculum of the Department of Education.” RASH consists of three tests—the Assessment of Achievement Potential designed to measure “the standards and competencies of students in the applied track subjects of the K-12 curriculum which students must take regardless of their chosen specialization, the Measurement of Core Competencies which “aims to determine their current skills level with regards to the specialized tracks and strands of the SHS program, and the Occupational Interest Profile which “identifies their career preference in pursuing a particular track/strand, given their personal characteristics.” “It also includes a 10-item artistic inclination test that measures their creativity through visual (drawing) and written responses.” For a more about RASH, please visit <grace.com.ph/wp-content/…/Frequently-Asked-Questions-FAQs-RASH-12022016.pdf>

Department order on assessment. Department Order 29 s. 2017 made effective last SY2016-2017the Policy Guidelines on the National Assessment of Student Learning for the K to 12 Basic Education Program “implemented in public and private elementary and secondary schools nationwide.” As an integral part of the DepEd’s assessment framework, its aims are to: “1) monitor the Philippine education system and schools for public accountability; 2) assess the effectiveness and efficiency of the delivery of education services using learning outcomes as indicators; 3) provide information that will guide decisions on instructional practices; 4) determine if learners are meeting the learning standards of the curriculum; 5) measure students’ aptitude and occupational interest for career guidance; and 6) assess prior learning for placement, accreditation and equivalency.” “Unless sooner repealed, amended, or rescinded,” these “guidelines will remain in force and in effect until SY 2023-2024, which is when the first K to 12 cohort completes Grade 12.”

Considering these formative and summative assessments, quo vadis—whither goeth next these pioneering SHS graduates? Have they, as in Rousseau’s Emile, received indeed proper nurturing? K-12 shall have “no child left behind.” Every student with his/her own special needs, “exists in his/her own right and be guided to grow in accordance with his/her own nature.” Anchored on this philosophy, the SHS pioneer graduates we hope shall find themselves where they should be—to further their education or begin well a youthful career.

