K-Pop Craze

JBJ

The hearts of K-Pop fans are racing as JBJ announces its first ever visit to Manila on January 14 to spend the new year with their Filipino fans! JBJ’s first mini album reached more than three million hits within the first week and the men are proving themselves to be the next rising stars.

JBJ 1st Fan Meeting in Manila “Come True” will be held at The Araneta Coliseum. For details, visit the Midas Promotions Facebook page. Tickets are available at ticketnet.com.ph