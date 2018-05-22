K-Pop girl group GFriend to return to PH for solo concert

SOUTH Korean girl group Gfriend is coming back to Manila for its first solo concert at the Kia Theatre in Quezon City on August 19.

GFriend last visited Manila in October for K-pop Republic 2, where the group performed with other Korean pop acts NCT127, Cosmic Girls, and N.Flying.

This time, its members Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji will stage “Season of Gfriend” concert after kicking off their Asian solo concert tour in Taipei on February.

The girl group included Manila in the line up because of overwhelming requests of the fans via MyMusicTaste, a crowd-sourcing platform for music and live events.

“Dear beloved buddies, we want to share great news. We’re finally going to meet our buddies in the Philippines…We are already excited to meet you all. We are working hard to give you the best concert ever. So please look forward to it,” the group said in a video posted by MyMusicTaste.

GFriend made their debut with the EP Season of Glass on January 16, 2015. They have won several 2015 female rookie awards and has garnered momentum since their debut, despite coming from a small company. In 2016, they continued their success with their third EP Snowflake and won first place on many music shows with the title song “Rough”.

The group released their first full-length album LOL in July 2016. In 2017, GFriend made a comeback with a new concept with their fourth EP The Awakening. GFriend released its fifth EP Parallel in August 2017 and the extended play was re-released a month later under the title Rainbow. Their latest music video “Time for the Moon Night,” from their latest EP of the same name, debuted April 30 and has since garnered over 21 million views.

Tickets to Season of GFRIEND in Manila will go on sale on June 5 at 3 p.m. via TicketNet. IZA IGLESIAS