Kabankalan gets new bishop

Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Louie Galbines as the new bishop of Kabankalan, Negros Occidental.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) announced on Monday that Galbines will replace Bishop Patricio Buzon, who was transferred to the diocese of Bacolod in 2016 after serving Kabankalan for 13 years.

Galbines, 51, was born in Sagay City on November 18, 1966.

He completed his philosophical and theological studies at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila.

Ordained a priest for the diocese of Bacolod on April 29, 1995, Galbines also served as deputy dean and spiritual director at the Sacred Heart Seminary in Bacolod City and chancellor and secretary of the diocesan Curia of Bacolod from 1994 to 1996.

Three years after his ordination, he continued his education at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome where he obtained a licentiate and a doctorate in sacred theology in 2001.

On his return to Bacolod, Galbines held other positions, including president of the diocesan Commission for the Clergy as well as parish vicar of Saint Sebastian parish from 2007 to 2012.

In 2012, he became rector of the Sacred Heart Seminary.

Galbines will be the third Kabankalan bishop after serving as the vicar general of the Diocese of Bacolod.