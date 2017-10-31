Kabayan party-list names Roque replacement in House

KABAYAN Party-list has appointed its third nominee during the 2016 Elections to replace newly appointed Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.



In a statement by Kabayan Party-list Rep. Ron Salo on Tuesday, the party has chosen to follow its list given to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in 2016 and would appoint Ciriaco Calalang.



Calalang is a practicing lawyer, a law professor at Manuel L. Quezon University (MLQU), a tax consultant, a Certified Public Accountant, a founder of the Emmaus Montalban Learning Center and a volunteer providing legal services to juvenile delinquents and detainees of the Manila City Jail.



Calalang also worked at San Miguel Corporation, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and at the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).



According to Salo, Calalang will continue to pursue the party’s advocacies.



Salo added that Calalang would push the provision of shelter to residents of Marawi, whose homes were destroyed by the five-month war.



Calalang’s designation came after Roque was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as his spokesman.



“Roque’s appointment is certainly good both to him and to Kabayan Party-list – he will be able to pursue his public service career in a different capacity and Kabayan Party-list will be able to continue in delivering its core advocacies to its constituents,” Salo said.



The appointment and acceptance of Roque of the Cabinet membership got a lot of uproar from lawmakers, especially since Roque was the deputy minority leader at the House of Representatives and a known human rights defender.



The flagship of the Duterte administration is the war on drugs, which has been criticized for allegedly causing extrajudicial killings. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA

