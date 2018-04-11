Kai sees rough battle in FIBA World Cup U-17

The seven-foot-1 Zachary Kai Sotto prepares for the nastiest conditions as Batang Gilas jump into fray in Group D, which is headed by host Argentina, France and Croatia in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup Under-17 on June 30 to July 8 in Argentina.

“I always expect the worst because my dad always tells me that in order for me to prepare seriously,” Sotto, 15, told reporters during Batang Gilas’ homecoming news conference organized by Chooks-To-Go on Tuesday night at the Crowne Plaza in Ortigas.

“We are now familiar with some FIBA Asia teams that are world-caliber or can play there in the FIBA World, so I think we need to improve more and expect to be challenged but we’re not going to back down. We are going to prepare for two and a half months,” added the towering cager from Ateneo High School.

Sotto averaged 16.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in six games at the FIBA Asia, where the Philippines finished fourth after losing to New Zealand last Sunday.

“The FIBA Asia experience is etched in my heart. I’m going to train very hard aside from attending my summer classes,” added Sotto, the son of former Philippine Basketball Association player Ervin Sotto who stands at 6’7. “I really need to develop my physical strength in order to match my opponents.”

Batang Gilas coach Mike Oliver said Batang Gilas players would gain precious experience by playing against World’s No. 7 Argentina, No. 8 Croatia and No. 9 France in the World Cup.

“It’s a good opportunity for the players to play with them because someday those players will be playing in the NBA,” said Oliver, adding that Sotto is going to be the face of Philippine basketball in the future that’s why Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is investing on his development.

“I’m not surprised with his performance there because we already know his talent. He has a lot of moves although we don’t see it often in games. But during practices, he has a good footwork. At least there, he also experienced how to play with the other bigger and stronger players.”

Batang Gilas will be playing Croatia at the start of the tournament on June 30, before facing France on July 1, and Argentina on July 3.

If Batang Gilas made it to the Round of 16 knockout phase, they will be pitted against teams from Group C, namely No. 3 Canada, No. 33 New Zealand and No. 34 Montenegro.

Meanwhile, host Philippines will play in the tough bracket in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup set on June 8 to 12 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. The Philippines will see action against Russia, Brazil, Mongolia and Canada.

The PH Women’s Team, meanwhile, will see action in the D bracket with Hungary, Netherlands, Germany and Spain.