Kalinga revives ‘sweet’ citrus

TABUK CITY, Kalinga: In a bid to revive Kalinga’s dwindling citrus industry, the Bureau of Plant Industry in the Cordillera Administrative Region (BPI-CAR) has trained some 20 citrus farmers in the province on asexual and sexual propagation.

Rogelio Custodio of BPI-CAR said farmers’ organizations were given package of technology (POT) training in this once the top-producer of sweet oranges in the region.

“We have introduced citrus propagation through budding and grafting techniques because it is more effective than the traditional method of seed propagation,” Custodio said.

He explained that budding and grafting, joining vascular tissues between the scion and rootstock plants will produce more genetically similar plants that hasten fruit production.

In addition to pruning gears, citrus farmers were given 4,000 root stocks and 5,000 pieces of certified bud eye or scion as propagation materials plus two bags fertilizer.

The BPI-CAR training program is in collaboration with the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) high value crops development program (HVCDP) that partners with farmers’ organizations toward the high scale production of high value crops.