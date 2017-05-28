When the ‘Kalyeserye Lolas’ and AlDub went to the USA

Almost two years into the phenomenal success of noontime show “Eat Bulaga’s” “Kalyeserye” segment, Filipinos in the United States still can’t get enough of its comedic grandmothers portrayed by Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, and Paolo Ballesteros, and of course, the now “married” AlDub tandem of Alden Richards and Maine “Yaya Dub” Mendoza.

To give the “family” their own summer holiday while giving in to their fans’ request in North America to see them in the flesh, Tape Inc. Senior Vice President for Creatives and Operations Jenny Ferre relayed to The Manila Times how their US vacation went just perfectly.

The cast did not only mount a concert like visiting artists do abroad by the way, because the team decided to produce a continuation of the final Kalyeserye episode in December 2016 when Alden and Yaya Dub introduced their twins Charmaine and Richard on Eat Bulaga.

Titled “KS sa US (Kalyeserye sa US) featuring AlDub and the Lolas,” two shows were held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on April 9 and at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on April 12.

“We decided it’s about time to meet the fans abroad naman. Perfect timing lang yun. Alden, Maine and the Lolas all had their schedules clear,” continued Ferre. “But what we mounted both times were not just a repeat of Kalyeserye sa Eat Bulaga but a continuation of the story.”

Moreover, in the tradition of Kalyeserye’s innovative and genre-bending nature, the two US shows were not alike.

“Iba yung nangyari sa Los Angeles, iba yung nangyari sa New York,” Ferre reiterated, explaining that the New York show was the continuation of the Los Angeles show.

“The shows were done several months after walang Kalyeserye. Sila yung unang nakakita na nagsama yung tatlong lola at si Alden and Maine and yung kambal. May mga bagong Rogelio — kasi nga ang mga lola nasa abroad so dapat imported ang mga Rogelio.”

As fans abroad lapped up all the comedy from the ingenious series, Ferre also confessed how they all realize they miss the segment.

And more than the return of Kalyeserye, albeit with just two shows, the cast and crew were thankful and happy to have been able to perform for their “Dabarkads” in the US.

“Ramdam mo talaga na yung craving nila for local artists from the Philippines to perform abroad is very huge,” Richards joined in via an emailed statement.

As Ferre shared the photos from the two shows with The Manila Times, the question begged to be asked: “Is there a chance for Kalyeserye to return to Eat Bulaga again?

She smiled and ended, “Andyan lang siya sa tabi.”