Kambosos believes Horn won’t last against Pacquiao

Australian lightweight prospect George Kambosos Jr. believes that fellow Aussie Jeff Horn is not yet at the level of Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao in terms of boxing skills.

And he said the Australian challenger won’t even last against the eight-division world champion in six rounds.

Kambosos Jr. arrived on Friday evening and engaged in a two-round sparring session with Pacquiao last Saturday at the Elorde Gym in Five E-Comm. building in Pasay City. He was invited by Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach and strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune to come to Manila.

“Manny (Pacquiao) is the best in the world, an 11-time world champion, so fast and there’s a big level of difference,” the 23-year-old Sydney native Kambosos Jr. (12-0 win-loss record with six knockouts) told The Manila Times in an interview.

“I have already seen Jeff (Horn) fights. He’s a hungry fighter and I know Manny knows it.”

Kambosos Jr., one of the four sparring partners of Pacquiao in preparation for his upcoming title defense on July 2 against Horn in Brisbane, Australia, said Pacquiao’s stamina and durability are too much for Horn (16-0-1 win-loss-draw record with 11 knockouts).

“I think Manny will knock Horn out within six rounds. He won’t last. He can’t get away from Manny’s shots,” added Kambosos Jr., noting the sparring opportunity with the 38-year-old Pacquiao (59-6-2 record with 38 knockouts) is definitely a huge help to improve his boxing skills.

“I want to follow the footsteps of Pacquiao and I want to be a world champion too someday. I think this is a good opportunity,” said the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania lightweight titleholder. “Learning new experience, more styles and new tricks that’s why I’m also here.”

He also said that aside speed and power shots, Pacquiao’s defense was also impressive.

Roach, for his part, said before heading to General Santos he is happy with the three-week Pacquiao’s training camp in Manila.

Thursday is too much nine rounds of sparring, so I called today (Saturday) a short day. He gets better with better sparring partners,” he said.

Kambosos and the rest of the Team Pacquiao left Manila on Sunday morning for General Santos City.