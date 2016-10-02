Kamuning village councilman found dead

A barangay kagawad was found dead at dawn Saturday by authorities on NIA Road, near the post office at Barangay Pinyahan in Quezon City.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Sr. Supt. Guillermo Eleazar identified the victim as Julius D. Dueñas, 37 years old, barangay kagawad or village councilman of Kamuning, and a resident of Gener Street.

Initial investigation showed that barangay watchman Wilfredo Crespo reported to QCPD station 10 in Kamuning around midnight that Dueñas had been abducted at the nearby Bernardo Park.

Patrolmen saw a bloodied body on the pavement near the Quezon City Post Office. The hands were tied with a plastic zip-tie. A sign was left on the body, with the words “Kagawad ako, pusher, `wag tularan [I’m a councilman, drug pusher don’t be like me].”

Insp. Ben Corpuz processed the crime scene. The victim was found to have two gunshot wounds in the head and another on the left hand.

Recovered from the scene were four plastic sachets of shabu, two empty shells of caliber .45, one brown shoulder bag and a black wallet containing P1,020 in cash.

The victim was No.1 on the list of top 10 drug personalities of Kamuning station, and arrested drug suspects and drug users who had surrendered under Oplan “Tokhang” had pointed to him as the source of shabu, police said.