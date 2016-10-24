Kangert takes Abu Dhabi title

ABU DHABI: Estonia’s Tanel Kangert of the Astana team clinched the Tour of Abu Dhabi on Sunday (Monday in Manila) after the fourth and final stage at Yas Marina was won by British star Mark Cavendish. For Cavendish, the world championship runner-up in neighbouring Qatar last weekend, it was a second stage win of the Abu Dhabi race. Stage results: 1. Mark Cavendish (GBR/Dimension Data) 3hr 07min 44sec, 2. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA), 3. Elia Viviani (ITA), 4. Magnus Cort Nielsen (DEN), 5. Jean-Pierre Drucker (LUX) all same time. Overall: 1. Tanel Kangert (EST/Astana) 12hr 27min 34sec, 2. Nicolas Roche (IRL) at 21 sec, 3. Diego Ulissi (ITA) 43, 4. Vicenzo Nibali (ITA) 1:00, 5. Alberto Contador (ESP) 1:00.

AFP