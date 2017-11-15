Kanlaon volcano in ‘moderate unrest’; alert level 2 up — Phivolcs

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised Alert Level 2 on Kanlaon volcano on Wednesday.

This means that the volcano is in “moderate unrest” wherein “there is probable intrusion of magma at a depth which may or may not lead to a magmatic eruption,” said Phivolcs in a bulletin at 9:54 a.m.

It said local government units (LGUs) and the public were strictly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer (km) radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) was strictly prohibited due to the possibility of sudden hazardous eruptions.

Kanlaon has recorded a total of 279 volcanic earthquakes over the past 24 hours, Phivolcs said.

“Since August 18, the number of volcanic earthquakes detected per day continued to increase,” it added.

Kanlaon volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines and is the most active in Central Philippines.

Meanwhile, Alert level 1 remains raised over Mayon Volcano, which means that it is at an “abnormal condition.”

Although no magmatic eruption is imminent in Mayon, Phivolcs has strongly advised the public to refrain from entering the 6-kilometer PDZ due to possible rockfalls, landslides or avalanches and sudden ash puffs and steam-driven eruptions from the summit of the volcano.

Mayon Volcano’s seismic monitoring network also recorded four volcanic earthquakes during the past 24 hours.

Mayon Volcano’s last recorded eruption was on September 2014.