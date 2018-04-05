‘Kapamilya Day’ in Pampanga

News anchors Julius Babao and Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo, who share a daily public service program on ABS-CBN’s AM radio station DZMM bonded with families in Angeles City, Pampanga for another “Kapamilya Day” on March 16.

The duo led the DZMM contingent at Sapang Bato Elementary School that traveled all the way from Manila to conduct medical and dental missions, free legal consultations, livelihood workshop, feeding program, free haircuts and massage, and distribution of reading glasses with partners led by the Office of the Provincial Governor of Pampanga, Local Government of Angeles City, Philippine National Police-Angeles, medical societies, and private companies.

More than a thousand people benefited from the services offered, while birthday celebrants for March got even more as they received gift packs and cakes. Around 200 attendees also learned how to do chocolate molding courtesy of the Carl Balita Livelihood and Culinary Training Center, to enable them to earn more income even from their households. Attendees also enjoyed the games, raffle, and free meals and snacks, while kids participated in a storytelling session with the team aboard DZMM’s Teaching, Learning, Caring classroom-on-wheels.

DZMM launched its Kapamilya Day event in 2017 to bring its program and anchors closer to the people, and to give communities a platform to voice out their needs and concerns. Moreover, it is also another way for the station to serve Filipinos, especially those who do not have the means to avail of social services.

This year, the station hopes to reach more Filipinos as it extends its destinations beyond Metro Manila to nearby provinces. Before Pampanga, DZMM Kapamilya Day also went to Antipolo in January with “Good Vibes” hosts Nina Corpuz, Marc Leviste, and “Dra. Luisa,” and to Mandaluyong City with “Magpayo Nga Kayo” anchors May Valle-Ceniza and Joey Lina.