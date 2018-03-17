Kapis Angel Wings swim tilt opens today

A total of 500 medals are up for grabs as the 133rd Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Kiwanis Club of Kapis Angel Wings Swimming Challenge begins today at the Villareal Stadium Swimming Pool in Roxas City, Capiz.

Swimmers from different parts of the Visayas including Cebu, Aklan, Bacolod, Guimaras and host Capiz will see action in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

‘Some of the swimmers will use this event as build up for the 2018 Palarong Pambansa to be held next month in Vigan. We want to help them improve their time records as well as sharing proper strokes based on FINA (International Swimming Federation) rules,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Besides the medals and trophies, also at stake in the swimming meet are slots for international competitions including the prestigious 30th Summer World University Games to be held next year in Naples, Italy.

“We have a lot of big international tournaments this year and next year and as early as possible, we want to create a team for those competitions. We want them to be 100 percent prepared both mentally and physically,” added Papa.

Papa thanked Kawanis Angel Wings Club president Ronald So, coaches Pepe Borres and Brian Castañeda, Gov. Antonio del Rosario and sports head Carmen Andrade for hosting the event.