Karatedo national meet unfolds May 17

More than 600 karateka from 35 clubs will see action in the 28th Karatedo National Championships organized by the Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) on May 17 to 19 at the FVR Gym in Baguio City.

“This will serve as a venue in selecting athletes who will participate in a nationwide training program that will eventually become members of the national karatedo team. This tournament will also enhance the skills of our regional and national referees and judges,” said PKF president Jose Manansala.

Manansala added that the annual tournament, featuring kumite (sparring) and kata (form) events would help them identify new talents for the World University Student Karatedo Championship that will be held from July 19 to 22 in Kobe, Japan.

Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan will be the guest speaker on the opening day while Robert Milton Calo of Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines will deliver an inspirational talk.