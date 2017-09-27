Karateka Bondoc ready for Global Championships

Promising karateka Adam Bondoc will see action in the 7th Karatedo International Global Championships beginning on Friday at the Richmond Olympic Oval in Vancouver, Canada.

More than 500 athletes from 22 countries have confirmed participation in the four-day meet including powerhouse Japan, China, South Korea, United States, Brazil, France, Mexico and host Canada.

“It’s a totally different venue since almost all best junior karatekas in the world are expected to show up. But I’m ready to face the challenge. I’ve trained hard for this competition and I’ll do my best to bring honors to our country,” said Bondoc, a Grade 11 student at Xavier School Greenhills.

Bondoc is fresh from two-gold showing in the 37th Karatedo Gojukai Singapore International Championships held at the Singapore Badminton Hall in Singapore.

Against older and bigger foes, he dominated the boys’ juniors individual kata for 16-17 years old and the boys’ juniors individual kumite for 16-17 years old.

Overall, the Philippines bagged the championship crown in the Singapore meet with a total haul of 36 medals including 12 golds.

Besides Bondoc, the other gold medalists were Krisanta Asistido (cadet 14-15 individual kata and cadet 52 kg. kumite), Matthea Lazo (11-13 individual kata and individual kumite), Nicole Erika Dantes (16-17 years old individual kumite), Renzo Tomas (14-15 years old individual kata), Paulo Manuel Gorospe (7-8 years old individual kata), Ashley Eunice Dantes (7-10 years old individual kata), Lucas Lagunzad (9-10 years old individual kumite) and Sebastien Niel Mañalac (7-8 years old boys individual kumite).

“With karatedo having been included as an official sports in the Olympics, we wish to raise more awareness on the sport and develop good athletes with the values that this sport instills,” junior karate team head coach Richard Lim.