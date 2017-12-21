Karatekas ask Reyes to return ‘missing money’

Members of the national karatedo team is demanding Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) secretary-general Raymond Lee Reyes to return the “missing money” that is allocated for the team’s recent training in Germany.

The athletes have filed a complaint against Reyes for allegedly short-changing them. The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has allocated a training allowance of $1,800 to each of the 12 athletes and two coaches who went to Germany last July 20 to August 9 to prepare for the Malaysia SEA Games.

The group alleged that Reyes only gave them $470 each but were asked to sign receipts stating that $1,800 was disbursed to each member of the delegation.

National team captain Engene Stoner Barro Dagohoy said that they are not convinced with Reyes’ explanation that no money was lost.

“We read in the Internet his statements but we are not convinced. If no money was lost, where is our money? He should return it to us,” Dagohoy told The Manila Times in Filipino on Thursday.

Malaysia Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Jayson Ramil Macalay, one of the eight complainants, shared the same sentiment as Dagohoy’s.

“If the money is not missing, as he (Reyes) claimed, he should return them. The question is where did the money go?” said Macalay in Filipino. “

Reyes affirmed that he didn’t do anything wrong since all the money was spent for the athletes’ weeklong training camp.

“All the money or allowances went to the athletes­—for their meals and other expenses,” said Reyes, who filed a leave of absence as PKF secretary-general to give way to the ongoing investigation.

Reyes also claimed that Iranian coach Ali Parvinfar handled all the expenses and the allowances of the athletes.

“I’m confident this will be settled because I did not do anything wrong. Hopefully, this won’t affect the training of our athletes,” added Reyes.

PSC Chairman William Ramirez met with Reyes and PKF president Joey Romasanta last Wednesday regarding the issue.

The PSC has sought the help of National Bureau of Investigation to resolve the case.