KARDASHIAN CHIC

Charming Charlie

The Kardashian girls are at it again – that is Kendall and Kylie.

In their latest gig, they’ve teamed up with Charming Charlie, the women’s contemporary jewelry and accessory retailer known for its shop-by-color concept. The Kendall + Kylie brand and Charming Charlie have created a limited-edition capsule collection, which was launched at Central Square, BGC on October 7.

The exclusive handbag collection reflects the fashion icons’ stylish personalities, showcasing feminine and avant-garde inspirations made of premium materials and elevated hardware competitively priced from Php 2,300.

The meticulously planned product range has made unique designs easily accessible to all fashion-forward women irrespective of income and age group. The collection includes handbags, bag charms, wallets, cosmetic bags, camera bags and a passport holder.

Launched in 2004 by Charlie Chanaratsopon, its founder and chief executive officer, the brand is known for merchandising its broad assortment of product by color, ranging in price from US$5 to US$150 for select limited edition items. According to a statement on its website: “We’re famous for our attention to color. We go the extra mile to help you find the hue for you. Whether you see the world through rose-colored glasses (literally!) or want to make a red-hot impression, our color tables and online offerings let you paint the town whatever shade you choose.”

Charming Charlie is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. and is located at Central Square, along Bonifacio High Street Central, and Glorietta.