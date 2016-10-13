Kardashian still offline since Paris robbery

LOS ANGELES: After a traumatic robbery which saw her tied up at gunpoint, no one expected US reality star and social media queen Kim Kardashian to spring immediately back into the limelight.

But the normally prolific tweeter hasn’t posted online since the October 3 incident in Paris, prompting speculation that the hiatus is part of a careful strategy to stage-manage her recovery from the horrifying ordeal.

The multimillionaire, who was in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, was locked in a bathroom while five robbers posing as police stole a $4.5 million ring and a case of jewelry valued at $5.6 million.

Kardashian, 35, flew back to Los Angeles to be comforted by family, halting her part in filming for reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, according to entertainment cable station E!.

A fixture of celebrity news for more than a decade, the star earns an estimated $1 million a month from her social media engagement, mainly through product endorsements and promotion of her own brand.

But her 84 million followers on Instagram and 48 million on Twitter, many of whom have been asking questions about her security arrangements, have been denied her version of events.

Meanwhile Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner has been marshalling specialist firms to discuss better security for Kim and her other daughters, Kourtney, 37, Khloe, 32, Kendall, 20, and Kylie, 19, according to gossip website TMZ.

The mother-of-two and wife of rap superstar Kanye West filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Mediatakeout.com for alleging in a series of articles that she faked having her jewelry robbed to cheat her insurers out of millions.

AFP reached out to Kardashian’s representatives but there was no immediate response.

AFP