‘Karen’ to bring flashfloods over Eastern Visayas, Bicol

Tropical Depression “Karen” might bring flashfloods over eastern Visayas and the Bicol region on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the bureau said the heavy rains and thunderstorms might trigger flashfloods and landslides in the areas.

As of 4 a.m., ”Karen” was estimated at 640 km East of Catarman, northern Samar with maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It will move west northwest at 11 kph.

The regions of MIMAROPA and CALABARZON, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms.

PAGASA further said the rest of Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, northern Mindanao and the CARAGA region will similarly experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the remaining parts of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA added northern Luzon will have moderate to rough seas caused by moderate to strong winds coming from the northeast to east.

The state-run weather bureau also said the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas will also have moderate to rough seas due to winds from the northeast to northwest.

Light to moderate winds coming from the southwest to northwest will similarly prevail over Palawan, rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

The remaining parts of Luzon noted the rest of Luzon will also have slight to moderate seas due to winds coming from the northeast to east. PNA

