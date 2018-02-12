Karylle isn’t pressured to give Zsa Zsa a grandchild

PLUS: One night with ‘X-Men’ James Marsden

More than three years into her marriage with Spongecola frontman Yael Yuzon, showbiz sweetheart Karylle Tatlonghari is not pressured to go in the family way just yet.

Karylle blissfully told In The Know that she and Yael are enjoying life with just the two of them for now, even as her Divine Diva mom Zsa Zsa Padilla declared in an interview she’s ready to be a grandmother.

To that, the divine daughter said, “I’m not pressured—not at all! Especially with the kind of relationship I have with my mom. But I understand where she’s coming from.”

Besides her daily duties on ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime,” Karylle is also busy with her new business venture with co-host Anne Curtis Rockstar KTV Bar.

On Valentine’s Day, she will headline swanky private members club Manila House’s special dinner show, while Yael will also have a show out of town.

“Ganoon talaga. We m­a­nage naman and bawi na lang after,” said the happy wife.

Asked what they plan to do post-Valentine’s, she replied, “Nothing fancy. Just a long leisurely walk would be perfect.”

Clearly, Karylle is content with everything in her life right now. Thriving in positivity, she even described her chance encounter with Marian Rivera [remember the controversy many moons ago when Dingdong and Marian got together right after he and Karylle broke up?]as “a beautiful moment.”

“I will leave it at that para less talk less mistake. To add to that is very dangerous because I don’t want people to think I’m making a thing out of it.”

* * *

The #LoveScotch event at Manila House last week was probably the most well-attended event of the month with the metro’s party set coming in full force to see Hollywood celebrity James Marsden.

In town for an overnight stay to promote International Scotch Day in the Phili­ppines, In The Know got to chat with actor best known for his roles as Cyclops in “X-Men” and Teddy Flood of HBO’s hit TV show “Westworld.”

James was surprised over “all the love” he got as soon as he planed into the capital.

“Oh gosh, I felt so special! Everyone was just so nice and I’ve been having a fantastic time since I landed. How I wish I was here for longer.”

James said he always wanted to visit the islands in the Philippines, which will be next on his list.

“I’m definitely coming back and I’m making sure that it won’t be for any work.”

Before letting him go, In the Know asked James for his take on the #MeToo movement, which is the hottest topic in Hollywood right now.

He said, “I think it’s a great thing. I hope that people can continue to go about it with great strength.”

* * *

Until next week! Ta-ta!