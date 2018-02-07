Karylle’s perfect ‘Date Night’

Karylle is setting up the perfect “Date Night” on Valentine’s Day as she takes care of the mood and music at Bonifacio Global Center’s (BGC) exclusive membership club, Manila House.

“Yes, that’s the title of the show, ‘Date Night’,” the sweet singer laughed at an interview this week, counting down the days to her special show. Designed to be an intimate evening of romantic songs, well-loved standards, Broadway classics, and her very own OPM compositions, the It’s Showtime host is excited to bring the perfect soundtrack not just for coosome twosomes, but for the private club’s roster of esteemed epicureans as well.

Karylle explaied, “I’d love people to enjoy the perfect chill date night. I love how Manila House is the prettiest place in the metro with lots of art, and there’s something beautiful everywhere you look. But of course, on Valentine’s Day, your eyes should be on your date. We will set the mood for that perfect date!”

Joining Karylle for the ALV Events International Production are the Passport Holders, with special guest Kris Lawrence and Tawag ng Tanghalan finalists Froilan Canlas and Charles Kevin Tan.

Asked to define her ideal date night, Karylle replied, “My favorite kind of date is when we discover something new together, which is why we set up this show to bring lots of new experiences for couples who will see the show. A nice stroll around BGC would be perfect after the date, topped off with some dessert back in Manila House before heading home.”