Kaspersky launches app vs cyberattacks

SMARTPHONES in the Philippines are mostly running on the vulnerable Android operating system, making the gadget prone to different cyberattacks, said Global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab.

The company is introducing a security application for Android as the Philippines turned out to be the 8th most attacked country by mobile virus in 2016.

The Kaspersky Secure Connection for Android is designed to protect user data transmitted via the Internet.

“This app’s main feature is its adaptivity: for convenience and maximum user protection, traffic encryption can be enabled automatically depending on the level of security of the Wi-Fi network to which the device is connected, as well as on sites and applications that are opened,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Kaspersky said traffic encryption or VPN (Virtual Private Network) prevents interception and malicious use of information transmitted via the Internet connection.

“For example, it can help secure account passwords, private correspondence or sensitive photos sent online, pages visited and purchases made,” it added.

“People often trust WiFi networks easily, just because it is secured with a password,” said Sylvia Ng, general manager at Kaspersky Lab Southeast Asia.

“Mobile devices are most often used to connect to unfamiliar Wi-Fi networks, which makes traffic encryption imperative,” Andrei Mochola, head of Consumer Business at Kaspersky Lab, said.

Mochola said the solution will protect data transmission on the most popular mobile operating system in the world.

“Now mobile users can be sure their financial operations and precious data are protected regardless of their location. We are planning to offer a similar solution for iOS devices by the end of the year,” Mochola said.