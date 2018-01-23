Katarina Rodriguez to compete in Miss Intercontinental

The Philippines had a banner year in 2017’s international pageant scene and can hopes to extend this winning streak as Katarina Rodriguez completes in Miss Intercontinental in Egypt Wednesday night (January 25, Manila time).

The 46th edition of Miss Intercontinental will be held at the Sunrise Resort in Hurghada. The Philippines has yet to win a title in this particular pageant, and hopes are high Rodriguez might be the candidate to bring home the crown what with a strong performance in the national costume competition in a Francis Libiran design and a sizzling video submission shot on Hurghada’s coastline.

Besides being a successful ramp, commercial and print model—she finished second runner up in Asia’s Next Top Model in 2014—Rodriguez is also an advocate of peace and HIV-Aids awareness.

According to the pageant’s website, the criteria are the following: Delegates must win their national pageants. They should possess modern, attractive and strong characteristics. They must perform excellently and aware of their careers, their personal goals and what they want to achieve in their lives. Delegates will be judged in evening gown, swimsuit, and also in a personality interview.