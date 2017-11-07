Kate Winslet, Idris Elba star in ‘The Mountain Between Us’

An epic romance amidst a harrowing adventure –“The Mountain Between Us” stars Academy Award® winner Kate Winslet and Golden Globe® winner Idris Elba as strangers thrown together under the most extreme circumstances imaginable about to reshape the course of their lives.

The story is set dramatically into motion once the pilot of the plane Alex (Winslet) and Ben (Elba) have charted suffers a stroke mid-flight, and the craft crashes.

When Ben first emerges from the wreckage, he takes in the full isolation and desperation of their predicament. Making matters worse, Alex is severely injured—she’s unconscious for nearly two days.

Ben uses his medical training to tend to her wounds, and after she finally wakes, he suggests that they settle in and remain calm, that help surely will arrive shortly. It’s Alex who realizes that the pilot never filed a flight plan, meaning if they are to survive, they must take action—and quickly.

To make it out of the mountains alive, Alex and Ben will have to cover miles and miles of punishing terrain. With meager supplies, they set out, accompanied by the pilot’s faithful dog. Her mental and his physical wherewithal are both needed to overcome the imminent danger they are in.

“They definitely clash over their strategic maneuvers throughout the story, but those are the things that bring them together,” Winslet says. “They have to work together. They have to get through those differences. And then it does take them to the point where they can’t be without one another.”

The Mountain Between Us, from 20th Century Fox to be distributed by Warner Bros., opens today and is exclusively available at Ayala Malls Cinemas (Glorietta 4, Tinoma, Market!Market! and Fairview Terraces).