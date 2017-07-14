KathNiel tops ‘Yes 100 Most Beautiful’

The tandem of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are on the cover of this year’s “YES! 100 Most Beautiful Stars” special issue.

One of the hottest love teams in Philippine showbiz today, Kathryn and Daniel, known by their uni-name KathNiel, are more than thrilled to land the No. 1 spot in the much awaited annual list.

The grand announcement was made on Tuesday night at the grand ballroom of Luxent Hotel in Quezon City.

Is it safe to say then that KathNiel, by virtue of being chosen for the cover of YES! 100 Most Beautiful, is the hottest tandem of the season?

Kathtryn, who is gracing the cover for the second time [her first was in July 2013 when she shared the cover with Julia Montes, her co-star in that year’s Mara Clara remake]feels that this issue is extra special because she is sharing it with her special someone. She added she considers it a big honor to be sharing the cover with Daniel.

The popular tandem, who posed for ace photographer Mark Nicdao, also shared in the issue some details about their “relationship,” which until now have only been privy to close family and friends.

According to Daniel, his way of making Kathryn go into kilig mode is through asaran.

Despite constant public display of affection, the two have never confirmed their relationship status.

Giving credit where credit is due, Kathryn said they could not have gotten the accolade from YES! if not for the support of their fans. Both are thankful for the adulation and love given by their loyal supporters.

Most recently, KathNiel scored a blockbuster in the movie “Barcelona,” and now star in the top-rating series “La Luna Sangre.”

* * *

After her award-winning performance in “Anino sa Likod ng Buwan” that won her the Gawad Urian Award for Best Actress, LJ Reyes claims she has yet to read a good script that will make her say, “I want to do this.”

She clarified that it isn’t because she’s become too choosy since the said movie; rather she is only on the lookout for something that will challenge her just like her career-defining role in Anino sa Likod ng Buwan.

However, she can no longer do sexy scenes, as she has to keep in mind that her son Aki [by Paolo Avelino]is growing up fast. She is careful to portray a role that might cause him any embarrassment.

She has signed up with Viva Artists Agency and hopes to given good projects that will showcase her mettle as an actress.